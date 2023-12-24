Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00070833 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00037253 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023739 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

