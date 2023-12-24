Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $302.79. 1,669,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,209. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $304.74. The firm has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

