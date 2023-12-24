BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $802.42. The company had a trading volume of 426,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $701.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $694.05. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

