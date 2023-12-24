Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises approximately 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $376.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $343.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $382.22. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

