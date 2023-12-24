Corundum Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 20.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 94,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.03. 3,347,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,397. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.72 and a 200-day moving average of $254.19. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $171.55 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

