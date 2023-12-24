Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.6% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

