Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,959,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,239,000 after acquiring an additional 569,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,878,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,118,000 after acquiring an additional 397,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

