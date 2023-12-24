Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,979,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,588,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $77.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

