Threshold (T) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $265.28 million and $13.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00019754 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,645.01 or 1.00040253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011995 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02549775 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $9,545,469.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

