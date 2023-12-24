Synapse Reaches One Day Volume of $5.45 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Synapse has a total market cap of $77.98 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ? protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

