TTP Investments Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TTP Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.8% of TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $410,000. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 3,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $779.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $399.29 and a 12-month high of $784.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $682.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

