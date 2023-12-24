Apollo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $297,738.57 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $1.03 million and $297,738.57 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00111806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00023151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00026645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008761 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

