Essex LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Essex LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $396.82 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.