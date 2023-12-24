ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

