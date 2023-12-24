Essex LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 140,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 44,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 601,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Get Our Latest Report on PayPal

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.