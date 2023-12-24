Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

MA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $424.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,759,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $337.69 and a 52-week high of $427.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

