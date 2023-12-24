Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,240 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,740,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

