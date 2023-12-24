DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 9,179 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $106,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

