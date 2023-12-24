Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.63 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.42. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.