Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 165 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 254,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 187,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.66 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.