Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $148.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $141.63.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

