Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,602 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 10.2% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $116.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.