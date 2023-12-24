Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 6,702 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,702 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,412. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

