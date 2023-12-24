Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 7.7% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $83,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.36. 5,890,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

