Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,439 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 13,387,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,033,127. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

