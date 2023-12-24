Corundum Group Inc. Sells 3,753 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $512,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 1,322,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,298. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

