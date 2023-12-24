Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Acquires 386 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:C opened at $50.86 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.30.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

