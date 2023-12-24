NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.76. The stock has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

