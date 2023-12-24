Guidance Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,535 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 42,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,698 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,630. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $143.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $144.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

