Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 6,256 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $70,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 875,552 shares of company stock worth $199,988,633. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.51 and a 200-day moving average of $218.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

