Essex LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 234.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 42,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $408.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.74. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $410.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

