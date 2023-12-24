Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $104.42 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Prom has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00013100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $104.42 million and $11.46 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00019687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,703.31 or 1.00059857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011975 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.65934259 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $17,612,431.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

