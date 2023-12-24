Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys Shares of 5,484 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. The company has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

