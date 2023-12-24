Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $10.88 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $208.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

