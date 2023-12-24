PARSIQ Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and $1.27 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,156,772 tokens. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

