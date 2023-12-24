WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $44.57 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $44.57 million and approximately $33,097.56 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00166349 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00016058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009031 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

