Cross Staff Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Essex LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,582,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 356,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $215.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,711. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.66.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.