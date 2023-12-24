Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $61.84 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

