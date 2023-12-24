Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.81. The company has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.