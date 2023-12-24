Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $214,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.7% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.81. The company has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

