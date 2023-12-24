Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,640 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day moving average of $247.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.