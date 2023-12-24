First Affirmative Financial Network Acquires 459 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 40,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the third quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VZ opened at $37.49 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

