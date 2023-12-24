Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Boosted by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $162.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $164.21. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

