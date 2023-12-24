Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO opened at $435.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $438.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $410.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $407.43.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

