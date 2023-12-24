Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.58. 593,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

