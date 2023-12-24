Kava Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $921.80 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001997 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $921.80 million and approximately $29.53 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00111084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00026803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001301 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,057,778,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,905,418 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

