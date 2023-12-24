Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.10 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $187.73 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $6.91 or 0.00015828 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00019408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,663.22 or 1.00067230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011979 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.77055689 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $19,388,150.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

