Cross Staff Investments Inc Has $749,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cross Staff Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,362.88.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $16.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,535.70. The stock had a trading volume of 254,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,096. The firm has a market cap of $123.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,003.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,918.72 and a one year high of $3,564.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

