H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 2,672 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.9% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.