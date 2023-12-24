WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.79 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 2.1% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

